Gradual warming trend carries us through the week

﻿TODAY:

Not as breezy, but a chilly morning to start. Temperatures in the low 30s across Michiana. You’ll wake up to a frost advisory, in effect until 8 AM. Afternoon highs reach the middle 50s with mostly sunny skies.

TONIGHT:

Clear and calm. Overnight lows in the middle to upper 30s with dry conditions. A beautiful start to your Wednesday, albeit a bit cold.

TOMORROW:

A pleasant day overall. Temperatures top out in the low 60s. Plenty of sunshine, dry conditions. Showers arrive overnight into Thursday.

