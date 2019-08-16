Grace Hospice still has bags of school supplies for teachers

There is still a chance for teachers to get their hands on some school supplies without having to spend any cash.

Grace Hospice of South Bend held a teacher supplies giveaway Saturday. They collected donations and gave bags to teachers who need them for the school year.

For those who could not make it to Saturday's event, there's good news: They still have about 60 bags left to give away.

If you are a teacher in need of supplies, all you have to do is stop by their office and ask about the bags.

