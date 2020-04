The Grace College Men's Soccer team completed a week long run to raise money for COVID-19 relief.

Originally, the Grace Soccer team was supposed to run for 48 hours straight, but extended their run to a full week once the money started rolling in.

The goal for the team was to raise $10,000 dollars and they brought in over $12,000 dollars in donations.

All money raised will go toward the Salvation Army in Warsaw, IMA World Health and Elkhart’s COVID-19 community response fund.