Grace College is planning to reopen campus this fall.

The college says they understand that face-to-face instruction, dorm rooms and dining hall conversations are all essential.

The school also raised more than $100,000 for the "Bring Them Back" campaign on its annual day of giving ---to help students come back to campus in the fall.

Right now, work is underway to develop plans for a safe and effective reopening.

Those details will be released to students in the coming weeks.