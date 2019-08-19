Grace College gifted boat to get students out on Winona Lake

Kosciusko County is known as the "County of Lakes." In fact, it's home to more than 120 different lakes in the area.

For family-owned business Splendor Boats, it is important that everyone has an opportunity to get out on the lake and enjoy the area. That's why they decided to gift Grace College one of their boats, so students from all across the country can enjoy a little piece of Michiana.

16 News Now's Lindsay Stone set sail to learn more about the gift that's making waves.

Watch the video above to get a glimpse at the gorgeous speedboat.

