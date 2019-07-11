Governor's office rep pays visit to South Bend treatment center

Indiana Executive Director of Drug Prevention, Treatment, and Enforcement Jim McCelland stopped by The Upper Room in South Bend Thursday.

The new facility located at 333 N. Main St. offers transitional residential addiction treatment, recovery coaches and other wraparound services to help support those in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction. Also, part of the facility is a recovery-focused cafe and "recovery hub."

Clinicians on-site for the visit said they were glad state officials got a look at what their facility has to offer.

"I appreciate that there's some recognition that our community is doing some really cool and innovative stuff, some stuff that's really going to reduce the deaths and rate of dependency on opioids and other substances in our community," Oaklawn Vice President of Adult and Addictions Services John Horsley said.

The recovery center is made possible by a $150,000 grant from the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration of Mental Health and Addiction.

The center is a step in the right direction for a field that is constantly looking at new ways to fight substance use disorders.

"We're being innovative. Our communities are coming together. I think we have to continue to expand the stuff that's working. What's working is evidence-based treatment, trauma-informed approaches, medication-assisted treatment and recovery coaching," Horsley said.

