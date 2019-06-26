Governor's office, Benton Harbor School Board discuss tentative deal

After weeks of tension, the Benton Harbor Area Schools Board of Education and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office met in Lansing, Michigan, Wednesday to negotiate a plan.

All along, Whitmer has argued for a plan to combat high debt and poor student performance at Benton Harbor High School. However, the board and community will do whatever it takes to keep the high school from closing.

“We’re going to think those positive thoughts, because, in my opinion, I think that’s off the table,” Board Vice President Joseph Taylor said.

After the meeting, tables could be turning. In an email, the governor's office said it was an “optimistic” and “partnership-like” meeting.

A statement from the governor's office reads, in part:

"Today, representatives from the Governor’s Office and the Department of Treasury had a productive meeting with Benton Harbor School Board members regarding a tentative joint plan that requires the district to meet attainable benchmarks and goals to show improvement in academic outcomes among Benton Harbor Area students while stabilizing the finances of the district. The state has identified national experts who have experience turning around school districts that are struggling, and we would like to engage in a day of learning alongside the board and community partners."

The school board still has to accept the deal, and board members said they will have a meeting next week to explain more specifics.

