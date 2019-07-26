Governor wants $78 million to "complete" U.S. 31 work

Indiana’s governor is putting his money where his mouth is in supporting efforts to improve U.S. 31 between South Bend and Indianapolis.

The same day the state found out if finished the fiscal year with a lot more cash on hand than expected, Governor Eric Holcomb quickly announced a proposal to spend $78 million surplus dollars to complete the U.S. 31 improvement project.

“We're thrilled. It’s been our top economic development priority for 25 years,” said Jeff Rea, President and CEO of the South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce.

While major improvements have been made over the years to bring U.S. 31 closer to freeway standards there are still a half dozen traffic stopping traffic lights and two rail crossings along the route.

One of the rail crossings in Marshall County was where a 13 year old lost his life last year when it school bus was hit by a truck from behind.

“It serves as king of a nice example why you don't want to bring traffic to a complete stop on a highway that runs traffic at sixty five plus miles an hour,” Rea stated.

As a U.S. 31 coalition board member, Rea is satisfied with the governor’s pledge to finish the job by “eliminating all traffic signals and rail crossings,” but Rea realizes not everyone has the same definition of “complete.” “I think the challenge that remains is that there's still about 100 intersections and 200 driveways that need attention (that intersect with U.S. 31). And when you start putting a dollar figure on the removal of each of those you get close to a billion dollars.”

The state’s close out report for fiscal year 2019 showed a final budget surplus of $410 million, which exceeded projections by $267 million.

The governor has proposed spending $300 million in cash reserves on academic buildings for Purdue, Ivy Tech and Ball State, on a new swine barn at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, and $78 million to complete the U.S. 31 project.

The governor figures the state can save more than $100 million in financing charges by paying cash.

The proposal will go before state lawmakers during the 2020 legislative session.

If approved, the work on U.S. 31 could still take five to ten years to design and construct.

The main projects along 31 include the rail crossing in Marshall County between 13th and 14th Roads, along with a crossing in Tipton County at W100S.

The remaining traffic signals are at W100North and U.S. 31, at Business 31 and U.S. 31 near Peru, at S.R. 218 near the Grissom Reserve Base, at SR. 18, AT W. Division Road in Tipton County and at E. 236th Street and U.S. 31 at Baker’s Corner.

The Executive Director of the U.S. 31 Coalition, Dennis Faulkenberg was not available for comment, but issued the following written statement: “The US 31 Coalition is happy that Governor Holcomb continues to see the completion of US 31 as such a high priority project for the State of Indiana. This will be a great next step toward meeting the governor’s commitment to make US 31 a freeway all the way from Indianapolis to South Bend.”