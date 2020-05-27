Governor orders probe of failed dams that caused flooding

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has demanded an investigation to determine what caused two dams in central Michigan to fail last week, leading to devastating floods in several communities and forcing about 11,000 people to evacuate their homes.

Whitmer told reporters in Midland Wednesday that she has directed the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to investigate the May 19 failures of the Edenville and Sanford dams.

Whitmer says the agency will also review dam safety and provide recommendations on reforms.

Heavy rain preceded the dam troubles along the Tittabawassee River and connected lakes in the Midland County area.

5/27/2020 3:08:44 PM (GMT -4:00)

