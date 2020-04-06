Governor, mayor announce #InThisTogether social distancing campaign

Governor Eric J. Holcomb, Mayor Joe Hogsett and a coalition of statewide business and community partners including Eli Lilly and Company announced a social distancing campaign to help flatten the curve for COVID-19 in Indiana. The #INthistogether campaign will help Hoosiers understand the importance of social distancing, provide access to helpful tips to flattening the curve.

Governor Holcomb launched the #INthistogether social distancing campaign at his daily press briefing on COVID-19 and through a statewide public service announcement. Mayor Hogsett released a public service announcement showing his support for the campaign and its importance for residents of Indianapolis, one of the nation’s growing hot-spots for cases of the virus. Other partners launched their own contributions to the campaign, including videos and social media posts from Indiana Pacers shooting guard, Victor Oladipo, Indiana Fever player and vice president of basketball operations, Tamika Catchings, and Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard.

“Social distancing is the most important and effective tool we have to defeat COVID-19,” said Governor Holcomb. “If we act now, we can save lives and then re-open our state for business, group activities, sports and the other things we enjoy doing together as Hoosiers. But we need every person to take this seriously and do their part. We are truly in this together.”

All Hoosiers are encouraged to show how they are practicing good social distancing, whether they are at home, at an essential business or going out for essential needs. Today’s announcement included a community toolkit that allows everyone in the state to show they are #INthistogether. A wide range of resources can be found at INthistogethercampaign.com.

