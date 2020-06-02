Governor Whitmer testifies about response to coronavirus pandemic

Governor Gretchen Whitmer testified in front of the U.S House subcommittee about her response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor called on the federal government to help states ensure and promote widespread testing for the virus.

The governor also highlighted the actions her state has taken, including Michigan's efforts to secure PPE for frontline workers and increase testing.

“We are truly grateful for the materials we have received however the federal supplies could be allocated more quickly with a detailed breakdown in advance and shipped at a regular,” Governor Whitmer said. “We would be able to hit goals and be sure to avoid a second wave.”

The governor also asked the federal government to help states address the significant revenue shortfalls they're facing.

