Governor Holcomb apologizes after photo shows him not wearing face mask in public

Governor Eric Holcomb is apologizing after a Facebook photo shows him taking a selfie with two people and not wearing a mask.

The photo was taken at a popular restaurant in Southern Indiana.

The governor said it was a mistake as he was picking up dinner, leaving his mask in the car.

He also commented on the situation today during the state's press conference

“It was a reminder for me that 6 second photo,” Governor Holcomb said. “I ran into a local dinning establishment I like to make sure I am doing my part weathering this storm and it was an unforced error. Completely my fault.”

The governor also issuing a statement saying quote, "My apologizes to all the healthcare professionals and Hoosiers who are working so hard to slow the spread."

He goes on to say, "lesson learned."

