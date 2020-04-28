Government officials warning people of scams and frauds related to COVID-19

Government officials are warning people of scams and frauds related to COVID-19.

The United States Attorney's Office held a virtual press conference this afternoon to discuss stimulus checks, scams and fraud related to the coronavirus pandemic.

They're prioritizing cases of those taking advantage of the crisis.

This includes crimes of fraud, price gouging or hoarding.

State and local governments are cracking down, saying they'll prosecute those monopolizing on these difficult times.

The Department of Justice is also expanding the use of home confinement to inmates who pose a low threat to others.

For more information, watch the video above.

