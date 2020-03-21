Gov. Whitmer signs executive order to temporarily close hair, nail and tanning salons

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order on Saturday closing all facilities that provide non-essential personal care services.

These services include hair, nail, tanning, massage, spa, tattoo, body art and piercing services.

The order takes effect March 22 at 9 a.m. and will last until April 13 at 11:59 p.m.

"COVID-19 has created an unprecedented challenge to our way of life as Michiganders," said Gov. Whitmer. "That's why we are making decisions based on science and facts to protect public health and keep people safe. I know these changes will be hard, but they are temporary, and they are necessary to slow the spread of the virus and help save lives."

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.