Gov. Whitmer extends stay-at-home order through June 12

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer extended the state's stay-at-home order through June 12.

"While the data shows that we are making progress, we are not out of the woods yet,” Whitmer said in a statement. “If we’re going to lower the chance of a second wave and continue to protect our neighbors and loved ones from the spread of this virus, we must continue to do our part by staying safer at home.”

Whitmer says she is still concerned that reopening too early could lead to a second wave of the coronavirus.

“The worst thing we can do is open up in a way that causes a second wave of infections and death, puts health care workers at further risk, and wipes out all the progress we’ve made,” Whitmer said.

Earlier this week, Whitmer had announced plans to allow small gatherings and nonessential procedures.

