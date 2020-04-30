Gov. Whitmer extends Michigan State of Emergency through May 28

Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday extended Michigan's state of emergency, due to the coronavirus, after the Republican-led State Legislature refused to do it.

That's according to our sister station, WOOD TV.

The orders the governor signed extends the state of emergency and disaster declaration for the state through May 28.

It cites a 1945 statute that says the governor can declare a state of emergency without legislative input.

Earlier on Thursday, the House voted to authorize a lawsuit challenging Gov. Whitmer's authority and actions to combat the pandemic.