Gov. Whitmer delays expiration of driver's licenses, IDs

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has delayed the expiration of Michigan driver’s licenses and state ID cards until late July amid the lingering coronavirus pandemic.

An executive order Whitmer signed Friday extends until July 31 the expiration date of state ID cards, valid driver’s licenses and operator endorsements that expired or were set to expire between Feb. 1 and June 30.

The order’s protections do not apply to motorists with suspended or revoked driver’s licenses.

Whitmer's order also suspends penalties for vehicle registration violations and ensures that automobile insurance will continue to cover Michigan drivers.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/9/2020 11:29:54 AM (GMT -4:00)