Executive order to speed up appeals of unemployment insurance claims signed

On Thursday, Governor Eric Holcomb signed an executive order to speed up the review of unemployment insurance claim appeals during the fight against the coronavirus.

The executive order allows the Department of Workforce Development to hire additional staff to review the appeals.

The order also waives paperwork requirements to help businesses apply for federal assistance programs, such as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL). This also temporarily waives requirements for documents connected to certain alcohol permits.

The order will also extend the business personal property tax deadline to June 15, 2020.