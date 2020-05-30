Gov. Holcomb responds to overnight protests across the state

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has responded to overnight protests across the state over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

"Hoosiers have long been people who find solutions to the challenges we face, whether it be in response to a pandemic or to an injustice like the world witnessed so tragically inflicted upon Mr. George Floyd in Minnesota," Holcomb said. “As I stated yesterday, injuring the innocent in response to an injustice is counterproductive. I’ve asked the Indiana State Police to fully support and make resources available to local communities across our state to ensure our citizens and their property remain safe. In the days ahead, peaceful assembly and clear voices will be important if we are to make progress. Violence and vandalism will set us back in our shared desire to resolve differences. Let us again, each of us, be part of the solution.”

Protests erupted in Indianapolis and Fort Wayne Friday night.

A peaceful protest was held in South Bend early Saturday afternoon and another one is scheduled for later this evening.