Gov. Holcomb puts National Guard on standby

Governor Eric Holcomb has put the National Guard on standby after a weekend of violence that started out as peaceful protests.

“At my order, the Indiana National Guard stands ready to assist local communities in need to protect the public and property, and I am deploying Guard members to protect state property beginning today,” said Gov. Holcomb. “Organized protests have taken place across the state without incident but the events that have followed, particularly in Indianapolis, have devastated businesses, defaced public monuments that are centuries old, and resulted in loss of life.”

Holcomb ordered members of the Guard, supported by Indiana State Police, to establish a presence at state properties in Indianapolis to protect them from further damage.

The Governor also signed executive order 20-29 to lift restrictions on local declarations of emergency that had been instituted as a part of the stay at home and back on track orders pertaining to COVID-19.