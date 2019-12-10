Holcomb proposes raising tobacco, e-cigarette buying age to 21

An age-old debate makes a comeback for the 2020 legislative session in Indiana, as Gov. Eric Holcomb wants 21 to be the legal age for someone to purchase tobacco and electronic cigarette products.

Currently, the law specifies 18 as the legal buying.

"Unfortunately, tobacco products in our communities are very, very cheap, and unfortunately, a lot of our children can access it," said Latorya Greene, policy coordinator at Smoke Free St. Joe. "The idea is

to be able to increase the purchase age of that so that it makes it harder for them to get the products from, say, an older teenager."

Scot Imus, the executive director of the Indiana Food and Fuel Association, or IFFA, the voice for small grocers and convenience stores, believes the time has come for the tobacco and e-cigarette buying age to be increased from 18 to 21 years old.

"Whether we'll be the biggest campaigner for it, I'm not sure about that, but we're certainly not going to oppose it. Our members aren't going to oppose it," Imus said.

IFFA, though, wants to see a greater change.

"We still have members in southern Indiana who compete with retailers in Kentucky," Imus said. "We want to see it 21 for everybody."

The legal tobacco buying age is 18 in Kentucky.

