Gov. Holcomb encourages Hoosiers to protest but condemns violence

Governor Eric Holcomb held a press conference, speaking to Hoosiers about the protests, looting and rioting that's happening around the state.

Governor Holcomb's message was clear.

He says peacefully protesting for reasons such as racism and the death of George Floyd is a noble one, and he hopes peaceful protests continue to happen in the Hoosier state.

However, violence and destruction is not welcome here.

Superintendent of Indiana State Police, Doug Carter, took to the mic with a powerful statement regarding these protests.

“Law enforcement is not without sin,” Carter said. “We own some of it. This is not the way to deal with it. We must take a step forward.”

