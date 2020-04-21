Elective procedures will soon start in Indiana

At the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, Indiana officials stopped all elective medical procedures to limit the use of personal protective equipment. Now, those guidelines are being relaxed.

So what does that mean for local doctors?

Yesterday, Governor Eric Holcomb said they would begin to roll back the guidelines on elective procedures in the coming weeks.

This will be done in two phases.

The first stage begins today and allows for hospitals to conduct non-emergency procedures, ike diagnostic procedures.

If the supply of personal protective gear holds up, next Monday, April 27th, the second stage will begin and allow for elective procedures in other medical and clinical practices.

The governor explained the two reasons for this change.

“ The reason, and this is important, to take these steps forward is you,” Gov. Holcomb said. “You're taking these distancing guidelines seriously and slowing the spread and flattening the curve.”

We've heard from many of you that different doctors' offices remain closed throughout the area.

We'll keep up to date on when these will reopen as the medical community continues to adjust the Governor's announcement today.