Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is expected to make his reelection campaign official.

The governor is set to file paperwork to launch his 2020 bid for a second term on Tuesday morning.

Gov. Holcomb has been gearing up for the campaign, which will include a challenge from Republican Brain Roth.

The two will square off in the primary on May 5, 2020.

Holcomb is expected at the Secretary of State office at 8:30 a.m. to file.