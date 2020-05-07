Goshen's city buildings to remain closed through June 14

The City of Goshen’s buildings will remain closed through June 14, unless future data calls for an earlier or later opening.

According to the city’s website, city staff will continue to provide city services and are available to the public by phone or email.

“As we prepare to reopen with the guidance outlined by the Indiana Governor, the safety of our employees and the public is of upmost importance,” Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said. “The City will continue to communicate with other Elkhart County officials as we all monitor the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. If we all continue to work together and take the precautions needed, we will be able to stay ahead of the virus.”

Other measures city officials will take include:

• Implementing a set of Safe Work Practices for employees to follow. Practices include wearing a facemask when interacting with the public or other employees when a safe social distance cannot be maintained, measuring and tracking their temperature on a daily basis and use of remote meetings, among others.

• Although the state allows for gatherings to be of up to 25 people, the City will be limiting its municipal gatherings to under 10 people during stage 2

• All public meetings for boards and commissions will resume via zoom only. The following meetings will remain open to the public, though with limited seating and with streaming options: City Council, Board of Works, Plan Commission, Board of Zoning Appeals, Redevelopment and the Parks & Recreation Board