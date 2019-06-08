Goshen woman shot during home invasion; suspect still at large

A Goshen woman is in the hospital after being shot during a home invasion.

The incident happened Saturday morning just after midnight. Officers were called to the 1000 block of N. 5th Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival officers met with the victim, 31 year old Sarah Marshall, who had sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the lower leg.

According to the victim, she heard a noise in her home and found an unknown male subject standing in her house. The victim retrieved her handgun and approached the subject.

A short struggle for the weapon ensued during which time Ms. Marshall was shot in the leg. The suspect fled the home in an unknown direction.

Ms. Marshall was transported to the Goshen General Hospital where she is currently being treated for the wound to her leg.

The suspect has not been identified or located.

There is currently no suspect description other than male.