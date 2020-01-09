Goshen woman dies after head-on Berrien Co. crash

A 35-year-old woman has died after a head-on crash on the U.S. 31 Bypass in Berrien County Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to approximately Mile Marker 6 on the Bypass around 2:26 p.m. for a two-car collision, according to a release from the Berrien County Sheriff's Office.

A 35-year-old Goshen woman driving a silver Chrysler Concord reportedly crossed the median and hit a brown Ford Fusion traveling the opposite direction.

The Goshen woman was transported to the hospital and later was pronounced dead.

The two occupants of the Ford, a 17-year-old boy and his 16-year-old female passenger, both of Niles, were transported the hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police say it was not immediately clear if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, which remains under investigation.

