Goshen schools continue to feed students during pandemic

Goshen Community Schools is still making sure its students are staying fed while the schools are shut down.

Starting this week, all the way to May 21, Goshen schools will offer two breakfasts and two lunches to students.

All will be handed out at ten different locations, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Buses will no longer be delivering meals in neighborhoods, but will have pick-up sites.

To learn more about the pick-up sites, visit Goshen Community Schools' Facebook page orgoshenschools.org.

