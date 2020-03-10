Goshen school board launching superintendent search this week

The search for the next Goshen Community Schools superintendent is set to kick off this week.

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, the corporation has chosen to partner with the University Superintendent Search Team to facilitate the search for the district’s next superintendent.

Superintendent Diane Woodworth announced her plans to retire on June 30 during a Feb. 10 meeting.

The search team is comprised of one College of Education faculty member from Ball State University, Indiana University, Indiana State University and Purdue University.

