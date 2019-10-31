Goshen police wrangle horse running on the street to safety

Dashcam video shows police officers in Goshen chasing down a horse on the run.

The horse escaped its enclosure in the New Paris-Syracuse area and started trotting north toward Goshen. The horse was reported after someone saw it running on the highway.

Officers caught up to the horse on U.S. 33 and escorted him through town, alerting oncoming traffic.

One of the officers eventually got the frightened horse to stop in the area of Elkhart and Peddlers Village roads.

Officers kept the horse calm until a ride was arranged to get him home.

