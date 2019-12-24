Goshen police officers to receive new body cameras

Police officers in Goshen will soon have new body cameras.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Goshen News, the city will spend $471,900 on the cameras, accessories and system support.

The department will receive 49 body cameras and mounts, two cameras per patrol car, three duty shirts per officer, Bluetooth triggers, software and unlimited storage, installation and training and holster activation systems.

The current system requires officers to upload video files and make decisions on which storage device the files are moved to. With the new system, it will automatically upload video footage to the cloud.

The city will pay for the cameras with installments for the next five years.

