Goshen police officer resigns after failing to complete required alcohol education

A Goshen police officer has resigned after failing to complete required alcohol education.

Officer Brody L. Brown was arrested on December 14, 2018, for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor.

Brown was the driver, and two other off-duty officers were with him in the vehicle -- one an Elkhart officer and the other also a Goshen officer. Those two fellow officers were placed on unpaid administrative leave.

Brown pleaded guilty to the OWI charge in January and was suspended for 50 work days, effective the day he was placed on unpaid leave in December.

According to our reporting partners at the Goshen News, Brown was required to complete an alcohol education program in Elkhart by Aug. 15 as part of his disciplinary action.

Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said Brown's resignation is the result of his failing to complete the required alcohol education.

Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members accepted Brown's resignation unanimously on Monday. Brown's last working day will be Oct. 3.

