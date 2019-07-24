Goshen police officer dies after battle with cancer

Goshen Police Officer Kevin Koontz passed away Monday following a courageous battle with cancer, and Mayor Jeremy Stutsman is inviting all Goshen residents and businesses to lower their flags on Thursday and Friday.

From the city of Goshen:

City of Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman ordered all flags at City offices to be lowered at half-staff Thursday and Friday, July 25 and 26, in honor of Goshen Police Officer Kevin Koontz, who passed away Monday, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Mayor Stutsman also invites all Goshen residents and businesses to lower their flags on Thursday and Friday as well.

“Kevin proudly served and protected our community for 29 years and came back to serve as our Special Police Officer for another three years,” Mayor Stutsman said in a statement Monday. “He has no doubt made Goshen a better and safer place for all of us.”

The viewing will be held on Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at Grace Community Church, 20076 CR 36. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. There will be full honors for Koontz rendered at the church. Immediate family and friends close to Koontz will then follow him to his final resting place in Violett Cemetery.

The Goshen Police Department’s office will be closed Friday, July 26, to allow all staff the opportunity to attend the viewing and funeral. Officers from the Indiana State Police will be actively patrolling during the ceremony so all Goshen patrol officers have the opportunity to attend if they choose to do so.