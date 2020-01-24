UPDATE: Missing Goshen girls found safe, dispatch confirms

Two Goshen girls who went missing Friday have been located safely, Elkhart County dispatch confirmed Friday night.

Police had been searching for two girls who were believed to be together "and may be runaways," according to a release issued by the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Thirteen-year-old Kaeclin Marie Shepard, a Goshen Middle School student, and 18-year-old Goshen High School student Makayla Ann Snyder were last seen behind the middle school around 2:30 p.m. prior to being located.

Kaeclin reportedly has diabetes and is insulin-dependent, requiring regular injections. She did not have her medication when she and Snyder went missing.

