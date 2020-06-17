Goshen offers early retirement package for workers with COVID-19 concerns

Indiana’s economic restart is giving Hoosiers a chance to return to work albeit a chance not everyone wants to take.

This week, Goshen crafted an early retirement package specifically for workers with COVID-19 concerns.

The ordinance notes that 28 of the first 29 people who died from the coronavirus in Elkhart County were over the age of 60.

“We’ve been hearing more and more from city employees that are very nervous coming back to work as we start to open our doors to the public again” said Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, (D) Goshen.

The passage of the package came before city offices were reopened to the public.

“I do want to get these doors back open you know but I can’t risk the city staff especially during the increase right now. If city staff starts to get COVID-19, spreads through, there’s gonna be a lot of city services we can’t keep up with,” Stutsman said.

Goshen is offering a one time payment of up to $15,000 to retirees based on years of service-basically $1,000 per year up to 15 years.

Workers must be 65 and over or certified to be at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19 because they suffer from things like lung disease. heart disease, asthma, obesity and diabetes.

“Couple of them are in the high risk category so they’re concerned for their health. We had one employee approach me that was concerned because her husband is in the high risk category so we’re just trying to do what we can in Goshen,” Stutsman said. “All city employees are back at work now, the nervousness is coming as we talk about opening up to the public again. As you start to have more and more people come into your buildings where it’s hard to control and know where everybody’s been and what they’ve been doing.”

Goshen has about 275 workers on the payroll and the mayor expects only “two or three” will take early retirement.

