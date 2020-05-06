Goshen nurse beats cancer twice and inspires community

We're celebrating 'National Nurse Appreciation Week' and sharing inspiring stories of our local heroes.

Mary Cripe is a registered nurse and has spent her entire career as an OB/GYN nurse. She's traveled the world sharing her gifts and helping people. The proud grandmother of nine has used her own experiences to help her patients, including her own health battles.

Cripe has battled and beaten cancer twice. Nearly twenty years after that diagnosis, Cripe is using her story to help others.