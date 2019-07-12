Goshen motorcycle shop is headed to the White House

Janus Motorcycles is gaining nationwide attention and will be featured at the Made in America 2019 manufacturing showcase happening Sunday, July 14.

"Our bikes are designed around simplicity," said Devin Biek, the company's co-owner and head of product development. "We don’t want anyone to be afraid of what a bike is."

Janus Motorcycles are hand-built in Indiana.

"We have a unique formula, to the way we do business from our supply chain, which is all local," Biek said.

It is a distinctive formula that has caught the eye of one of the most powerful people in the world.

"We’ve been invited to The White House and display the Janus Motorcycles on the South Lawn," Biek said.

"The Made in America product showcase is an event where one company from each state represents American manufacturing," said Richard Worsham, co-founder and designer. "It’s going to be a great way for us to tell the story of our unique kind of manufacturing in this area and make that better known around the country."

The two co-owners say it's an honor to represent Goshen on a national platform.

"There’s a lot of joy in that for us to represent what we do, what Goshen does and what Indiana does," Biek said. "We take a lot of pride in that."

To learn more about Janus Motorcycles, check out their website.

