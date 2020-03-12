Goshen man charged with murder in 20-year-old cold case

A Goshen man has been charged with murder after DNA linked him to a 20-year-old cold case.

According to The Goshen News, William Swain, 54, has been charged with killing and sexually assaulting a man in October 2000.

Investigators found Arthur McPhaul in a motel room. DNA scraped from under his fingernails created a link that eventually chained Swain to the case 19 years later. .

Swain admitted in October 2018 he stole about $38 worth of merchandise from an Elkhart Walmart. The guilty plea set off a chain of events that lead to Swain’s arrest.

