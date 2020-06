A Goshen man has been charged for his role in an investment fraud scheme.

Earl Miller, 40, allegedly began raising money for a new private investment firm named "5 Star Capital" in 2012 and recruited novice investors, including members of the Amish community.

Officials say Miller raised at least $4.3 million dollars from at least 70 investors through lies.

He’s been charged with six counts of wire fraud, one count of securities fraud, and one count of bankruptcy fraud.