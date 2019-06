A Goshen man is in jail after being accused of holding up a teenager near Millersburg.

Twenty-one-year-old Miguel Muro-Medina was arrested by Elkhart County police on a robbery charge, according to our reporting partners at The Goshen News.

A 16-year-old boy was reportedly robbed Wednesday around 6 p.m. by a man in a vehicle in a driveway in the 13000 block of County Road 42.

Police tracked down the vehicle and arrested Muro-Medina.