Goshen man allegedly kept dead father's body, collected welfare payments

A Goshen man is accused of collecting more than $46,000 in welfare funds for his late father, after keeping the man’s body in a wheelbarrow at his home.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Goshen News, Irvin Nicholson Jr., 57, collected state and federal welfare funds meant for his father since 2017.

On Sept. 6, 2019, police responded to a call for human bones found in the backyard of a Goshen home. Those bones were later identified as Nicholson’s 82-year-old father.

Nicholson told police he argued with his father about moving to a retirement home in May 2017. When he came home after trying to find help with the move, he said his father was gone. He said he searched for his father for hours before going to bed. He then found his father dead in a garage the next morning.

Court documents indicate, Nicholson wrapped his father’s body in a blanket, placed it in a wheelbarrow and stacked boxes on top of it. He then kept the remains for two years. When his family moved to Goshen, he brought the body with him.

Nicholson said he never called police because he feared his grandchildren would be taken away.

Nicholson was charged with three felony counts of welfare fraud and a misdemeanor charge of failure to report a body.

