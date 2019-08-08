Goshen man accused of taking pornographic images of child

A Goshen man is accused of taking and storing pornographic images of a child at his home.

Brandon Kramer, 28, is facing multiple charges.

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, someone found memory cards under a mattress in Kramer's home in July.

The witness told police the cards showed "thousands of photos of kids," including several nude images of a child under 10 years old.

Kramer admitted to taking the photos of the child.

He was already in jail on a weapons charge when the allegations about the photos were made.

