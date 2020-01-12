Goshen man accused of drunk driving crash that damaged off-duty officer's home and cars

A Goshen man is accused of a drunk driving crash that caused damage to an off-duty officer's vehicles and home.

Police say a car hit two utility poles on County Road 115 north of County Road 18 in Goshen around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Those poles then came down and hit a truck, a marked Sheriff's Office patrol car, and two other vehicles.

The off-duty officer was home at the time of the incident and tried to talk to the suspect, 23-year-old Cesar Ortega-Olvera. He allegedly resisted and fought with the officer.

Police say Ortega-Olvera had a blood alcohol content level of .207.

He was arrested for driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of a crash, not being licensed, and not having insurance.

The Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office will determine formal charges.