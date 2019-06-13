Goshen family seeks answers after loved one is killed in a workplace accident

An Elkhart County family is awaiting answers after their loved one was killed in a workplace accident at Bravo Trailers in Bristol last week.

43-year-old Shawn Gray of Goshen died Friday around 9:30 a.m. after an accident involving a forklift.

The vice president of operations at Bravo Trailers says OSHA is investigating and that they cannot release more details about the incident until the investigation is complete.

But in the meantime, Shawn Gray’s family is grieving and left with unanswered questions.

“They told me that there’d been an accident, that they were treating him, and that they were going to send him to Elkhart General. So, I went to Elkhart General,” said his wife, Angela Gray. “They took us into a family room and an officer told me that he had passed... And then I had to drive home and tell his daughters that their daddy wasn’t coming home.”

Gray was told a piece of welding equipment had fallen off a forklift and landed on her husband.

“I don’t know any details,” she said. “Our family needs answers. We need to know what went wrong.”

As the family awaits the results of ongoing investigations by OSHA and the Elkhart County Metro Homicide Unit, the community mourns the loss of the beloved father and husband.

“Shawn and I met in 2010. It’s a combined family. We each have three children,” said Gray. “He was a great father and husband. He always went out of his way for me and made sure that I was taken care of and my kids were taken care of.”

“We just hope that this investigation can be over soon and we can get some answers so that we can put everything to rest and stop filling in the blanks,” said Jamye Miller, Shawn Gray’s stepdaughter. “We really loved Shawn and he was a great dad.”

The OSHA investigation will reportedly take a couple or a few weeks.

Meanwhile, there are grief counselors available for employees at Bravo Trailers dealing with the loss and trauma of the incident.

As for the Gray family, Angela plans to adopt her late husband’s second oldest daughter, who is 16 years old; and says all of his children are welcome at her home.

