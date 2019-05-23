Goshen family in need of wheelchair accessible van for son with cerebral palsy

A Goshen family is in need of a wheelchair accessible van for their son, who has cerebral palsy. Born four months early, 14-year-old Erik Miller suffered a brain bleed a few days after birth. He has endured nearly 90 surgeries and never stops smiling.

“It’s a challenge,” said Danette Dills, Erik’s mother. “It’s a challenge that we love.”

A growing boy, eighth-grade Erik now weighs 100 pounds, and his mom no longer can carry him to the family truck for doctors’ appointments in Chicago and Indianapolis. This requires his stepfather, John Dills, often to miss work. A wheelchair accessible van would allow the family to have more flexibility in meeting Erik’s needs.

“He’s definitely harder to lift as we get older,” said John Dills, Erik’s stepfather. “It’s time for him to have something that’s easier to get in and out of.”

Despite the challenges, Erik’s parents wouldn’t want life any differently.

“I wouldn’t trade one minute for nothing in this world,” said Danette.

How to help Erik’s family

On Saturday, June 1, there is a benefit for Erik Miller taking place at Creekside Church at 60455 C.R. 113 in Elkhart, from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The fundraiser will feature food, drinks, a bake sale, and a raffle. Carry-out is available. Raffle winners will be announced at 4 p.m. Winners must be present to win.

Erik’s story is also garnering national attention from motorcyclists. A woman from Pennsylvania is riding her trike motorcycle into Elkhart, so that Erik – a motorcycle enthusiast – may be escorted to the church benefit. That’s according to our reporting partners at The Goshen News .

Anyone is welcome to join them for the free ride. Riders are asked to meet at the Big R store on Cassopolis Street at 11:30 a.m. on June 1.

Money also can be donated to Erik’s GoFundMe page .

You can visit Erik's World, the Facebook page created by his mother where she shares his story and latest health updates.