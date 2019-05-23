Goshen extends deadline for homeless to vacate encampment

The city of Goshen has extended the relocation deadline for those living in a homeless encampment.

City officials say the deadline is now Monday, June 3, due to the original date falling on a holiday weekend.

The Goshen Coalition for the Homeless has been working with campers to assess their needs and try to help them find temporary shelter or other required services.

If personal belongings remain on public property after the deadline, the city will remove the items and keep them in storage for up to 90 days.

