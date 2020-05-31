Goshen community protests over George Floyd's death

A group of protesters took to the streets in Goshen over the death of George Floyd.

Our reporting partners at The Goshen News showed the demonstrators marching along Main Street.

Some laid down in the street, simulating the position George Floyd was in when an officer knelt on his neck.

The protesters moved from that area to the courthouse with many holding signs saying "Black Lives Matter".

The protest continued after dark with police responding as protesters began to block traffic.

Though some faced off with officers, others walked across the police line and fist bumped with officers.

People have gathered for over five hours in Goshen.

Protests ended peacefully in Goshen around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night.