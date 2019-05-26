Goshen community members protest eviction of homeless population

People in Goshen protested the upcoming eviction of the homeless population in their so-called tent city. Residents say the encampment has been along the Millrace Trail for years, quietly growing though the city recently received complaints.

The mayor organized a task force to find a solution and they're offering to take the homeless to Faith Mission in Elkhart. However, protesters say the homeless shouldn't be handed over to another city and instead be offered shelter in Goshen.

"The issue is we have a lot of guys with anxiety, PTSD issues, that it's very difficult for them to break that routine; and some of these guys have been in routine for years here," said Julie Kramer, Founder of Operation Treehouse. "To ask them to leave our city is really challenging."

The homeless living in the tent city have until June 3rd to find a new home or be sent to Faith Mission.