Goshen community comes together to support medical personnel

Medical personnel are working tiredessly on the front lines and in need of protective gear. At Goshen Hospital, they're receiving support from all over the community providing protective gear to keep them safe.

“While the community needs us during everything that's going on, we need them,” said Jim Caskey, Vice President, Foundation & Campaign Director.

That's why many Goshen based companies, like Weigand Designs, are stepping in to help. They designed and donated face masks to hospital staff.

“We take very seriously trying to make sure we do our part out part and we take care of those who have dedicated themselves to us at Weiland Signs,” said Tom Yoder Wieland Designs, VP of Operations.

“You have to take care of the people who are in front of you or around you,” said Kip Wieland Wieland Designs, CEO of Wieland Designs.

NISCO is also getting involved-- donating isolation gowns to Marshall County and thousands of face masks to the hospital.

“We've done about 1500-2000 of those already,” said Chad Klopfenstein of NISCO. “I'm purchasing about 4000 more, so we’ll have 8000 total.”

Even though day-to-day operations have ceased at KZ Recreational Vehicle, their staff is working hard to sew face masks for the hospital.

“It's sad we don't have enough masks,” said Aram Koltookian, President of KZ Recreational Vehicle. “This is a way we can give back to them because they're always there for us.”

The community is doing more than just donating protective gear.

“Help has come in many different forms,” Caskey said. “All the way from generous souls who have been writing on our sidewalks for colleagues as they arrive at work and patients. A local attorney and her husband provided pizza for a division. One person dropped money in the hands of a volunteer.”

If you want to help, click here.