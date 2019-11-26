Goshen church youth group leader accused of child molestation

A now-former Goshen church youth group leader is out of jail, after admitting to police he molested a child in his care last summer.

Scott Christner, 44 of Goshen, is charged with child molesting following his arrest by police last week.

According to our reporting partners The Goshen News, the investigating is based on allegations stemming from his youth ministry role at First Baptist Church.

A boy younger than age 14 told police he was touched inappropriately by Christner three separate times. The boy said it happened once at a movie theater and twice at Christner’s house in July.

One of the incidents occurred while the victim and another child, with parental permission, spent the night at Christner’s house after the three volunteered at the church’s booth at the Elkhart County Fair, the affidavit shows.

First Baptist lead pastor Gregg Lanzen said after Christner’s arrest, his responsibilities at the church were ceased.

Christner faces one Level 4 felony count of child molesting after the case was filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 3.

